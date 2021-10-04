Memphis police report 3 dead, 2 injured in weekend shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department reports five people were shot over the weekend resulting in three deaths and two injuries.

A shooting that shocked the Midtown community was reported early Sunday morning. A man and woman were shot during a home invasion on North McLean near Rhodes College Campus.

Investigators say the man died on the scene and the woman was rushed to the hospital. Police are still looking for the suspects responsible in this case.

The second shooting happened at a Dollar General on South Third Street where a woman was found shot. At last check, she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect is described as a Black male in his early to mid-20s and tall. He was wearing dark clothing and armed with a gun and was last seen running from the store following the incident.

Another shooting on Knight Arnold Road led to the death of one man. Police say the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male with long light brown dreads.

The latest victim is a woman who was shot and killed Sunday night around 10:55 p.m. on Madeline Circle in Frayser.

According to Memphis police, a suspect was detained.

For the shootings that remain under investigation, police ask that anyone with information regarding the cases call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

