Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police continue search for suspects in deadly home invasion near Rhodes College

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Classes are canceled Monday at Rhodes College following a home invasion and shooting near campus over the weekend. Police are still looking for the gunmen who shot and killed a man and injured a woman.

Neighbors are on high alert following a shooting during the college’s homecoming weekend. Police say a man and a woman were found shot inside a home on North McLean Sunday morning. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the woman was taken to Regional One hospital.

Police say there were three to four men, one with a gun, who are responsible for this crime.

Action News 5 spoke with a neighbor down the street about the incident. They say they found items including a PlayStation in their front yard Sunday morning. The neighbor said he and another neighbor took police to his yard, where the items were marked and taken into evidence.

Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer, who represents the district where the shooting took place, identified the deceased man as a Rhodes College student.

She released a statement saying she is wrestling with the next steps to take saying Shelby County is severely impacted by gun violence.

She says the county and city are overdue on finding real solutions and she’s hopeful this conversation will be a priority for the Shelby County Commission in the coming weeks.

Representative Steve Cohen also tweeted about the incident saying in part,

“My condolences to the victims’ family, friends, and classmates. Rhodes is a great school in a great historic neighborhood. We need [to] all stay strong and hope police find the killer.”

College administrators are making counseling resources available to students interested

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Car
Two shot, one dead in shooting near Rhodes College
Southaven Police on the scene of bomb threat
Woman charged in bomb threat
Memphis Police Officer struck, killed by 18 wheeler
Officer hit, killed while conducting crash investigation
This home on N. McClean Blvd. just blocks from Rhodes College was the site of a home invasion...
Rhodes College, Midtown community in shock over Sunday’s fatal shooting
Memphis Police Officer struck, killed by 18 wheeler
Tributes pour in for Memphis police officer killed on I-40 over the weekend

Latest News

Memphis Police Officer struck, killed by 18 wheeler
Tributes pour in for Memphis police officer killed on I-40 over the weekend
Grizzlies host open practice ahead of first exhibition game
Grizzlies host open practice ahead of first exhibition game
Grizzlies rookie dance off
WATCH: Grizzlies rookie dance off
Mississippi State Fair set to open Wednesday
Mississippi State Fair set to open Wednesday