Police continue search for suspects in deadly home invasion near Rhodes College

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Classes are canceled Monday at Rhodes College following a home invasion and shooting near campus over the weekend. Police are still looking for the gunmen who shot and killed a man and injured a woman.

Neighbors are on high alert following a shooting during the college’s homecoming weekend. Police say a man and a woman were found shot inside a home on North McLean Sunday morning. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the woman was taken to Regional One hospital.

Police say there were three to four men, one with a gun, who are responsible for this crime.

Action News 5 spoke with a neighbor down the street about the incident. They say they found items including a PlayStation in their front yard Sunday morning. The neighbor said he and another neighbor took police to his yard, where the items were marked and taken into evidence.

Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer, who represents the district where the shooting took place, identified the deceased man as a Rhodes College student.

She released a statement saying she is wrestling with the next steps to take saying Shelby County is severely impacted by gun violence.

She says the county and city are overdue on finding real solutions and she’s hopeful this conversation will be a priority for the Shelby County Commission in the coming weeks.

Representative Steve Cohen also tweeted about the incident saying in part,

“My condolences to the victims’ family, friends, and classmates. Rhodes is a great school in a great historic neighborhood. We need [to] all stay strong and hope police find the killer.”

College administrators are making counseling resources available to students interested

