Police: Suspect fled shooting at Dollar General

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Dollar General on South Third Street.

Officers are on the scene and say they found a woman who had been shot, and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect is a black man, tall, 20 to 25 years-old, wearing dark clothing and is armed with a handgun.

The man reportedly fled the scene on foot.

This is an ongoing investigation and officers encourage anyone with information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers 901-528-CASH.

