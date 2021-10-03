Police: Suspect fled shooting at Dollar General
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Dollar General on South Third Street.
Officers are on the scene and say they found a woman who had been shot, and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say the suspect is a black man, tall, 20 to 25 years-old, wearing dark clothing and is armed with a handgun.
The man reportedly fled the scene on foot.
This is an ongoing investigation and officers encourage anyone with information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers 901-528-CASH.
