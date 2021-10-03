Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police: Suspect fled shooting at Dollar General

Memphis Police Car
Memphis Police Car(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Dollar General on South Third Street.

Officers are on the scene and say they found a woman who had been shot, and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect is a black man, tall, 20 to 25 years-old, wearing dark clothing and is armed with a handgun.

The man reportedly fled the scene on foot.

This is an ongoing investigation and officers encourage anyone with information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Officer struck, killed by 18 wheeler
Officer hit, killed while conducting crash investigation
Memphis Police Car
Two shot, one dead in shooting near Rhodes College
Southaven Police on the scene of bomb threat
Woman charged in bomb threat
Two suspect arrested in connection with Oxford murder
Two suspects arrested in connection with Oxford murder
Shelby County Schools thanks nurse who sprang into action following school shooting
Shelby County Schools thanks nurse who sprang into action following school shooting

Latest News

There are several meteor showers and planets that will be visible throughout the month of October
Breakdown: Why October is a good month to see planets and meteors
Two shot, one dead in shooting near Rhodes College
Two shot, one dead in shooting near Rhodes College
Southaven Police on the scene of bomb threat
Southaven Police on the scene of bomb threat
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19