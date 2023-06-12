Bond amount increased for Huey’s shooting suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in a shooting at Huey’s in April remains in Shelby County Jail on a higher bond amount.

Chase Harris, 19, is facing several charges including burglary, theft of property, and evading arrest in at least seven cases, including the April shooting outside the East Memphis Huey’s located on Poplar Avenue.

Harris’ was charged and booked into Shelby County Jail and later released on a $50,000 bond.

On May 24, Shelby County prosecutors indicted Harris on additional charges, placing him back in jail on a $210,000 bond.

Monday in court, Harris’ attorney asked a judge to increase his bond amount on some cases to expedite the overall process.

“It has to do with his jail credit,” explained Harris’ attorney Coleman W. Garrett. “We want to make sure that he’s not out on bond on some cases and in custody on other cases and what have you. We want to make sure that all of the bonds are revoked so when we dispose of this matter, then he will get credit for time that he’s in jail now, waiting on the grand jury to act.”

The request was granted and $100,000 was tacked onto Harris’ bond for a grand total of $310,000.

Patrick Vaughn, the other suspect in the Huey’s shooting, was not in court Monday. He and his public defender are expected to appear Tuesday, June 20.

