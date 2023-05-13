Advertise with Us
Suspect in Huey’s shootout, multiple car break-ins back in jail

Chase Harris, 19
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect accused of shooting at an off-duty police officer outside the East Memphis Huey’s after being caught breaking into a car is back in jail just 24 hours after he was released on bond.

Chase Harris, 19, is charged with a new count of vehicle theft.

According to the affidavit, Harris is accused of stealing a 2016 Infiniti Q50 from the parking lot of Tanoor Grill on Germantown Parkway on April 2.

Police say the next day, that same Infiniti is seen on surveillance video pulling up in the Urban Outfitters parking lot on South Cooper Street, and the driver is seen breaking into a car and stealing electronics.

Harris was already charged in that break-in, along with two others: one that also took place April 3 at the Waffle Cream on South Cooper Street, and the one that took place at the Huey’s on April 30.

Harris was released on a $55,000 bond Thursday following his previous arrest.

No bond information is available.

Harris is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

