Accused Huey’s shooter indicted, back in jail on $210K bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chase Harris, the 19-year-old accused in a shooting at Huey’s in East Memphis in April, is back in custody.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy said in a statement that his office obtained an indictment against Harris for two counts of theft of property.

Harris was then taken into custody on a $210,000 bond.

Mulroy says if he posts that bond, there will be a source hearing to determine whether he obtained bail legally.

The DA’s office will continue to seek detention pending such a hearing.

Harris’ record showed he was first arrested December 20 of last year and charged with a stealing a Dodge Charger. He was released without bond, even though the arrest affidavit said: “Chase Harris confessed that he was responsible for the stolen car.”

Memphis police said Harris went on to steal a Land Rover in January, which wasn’t discovered until MPD got a hit on the fingerprints, which connected him to the crime in February. He wasn’t arrested until April 20 and a judicial commissioner released him on $5,000 bond.

Ten days later, on April 30, there was a shootout in the parking lot of Huey’s in East Memphis after MPD said an off-duty officer confronted two suspects breaking into cars. Harris, said investigators, was hit multiple times and taken by private car to St. Francis, then airlifted to Regional One. On May 2, a warrant was issued for Harris, now charged with breaking into several cars on April 3.

