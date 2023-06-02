Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

2nd arrest made in April shooting outside Huey’s

Patrick Vaughn
Patrick Vaughn(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A second teen is in custody after a shooting outside Huey’s in East Memphis on April 30.

Patrick Vaughn, 18, faces a laundry list of criminal charges in connection to the shooting, which involved an off-duty police officer.

Vaughn was given a $250,000 bond on charges of: possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, dug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon, no driver’s license, burglary of a vehicle, speeding, violation of probation, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, and 5 counts of aggravated assault.

Chase Harris, 19, was arrested in early May after being tied to the shooting. Harris was released from the hospital from injuries sustained during the shootout before investigators were able to tie him to the shooting.

According to the police affidavit, detectives were able to view new video on May 15 from the scene at Huey’s that linked Vaughn to the crime.

Vaughn had previously been arrested on May 5 along with three other men after more than 60 pounds of marijuana was found at a home in Cordova. He posted a $75,000 bond after being arrested on those charges.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews at the scene
Cause of deadly fire that killed 4 children revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
15-year-old charged in death of beloved fruit vendor
15-year-old charged in death of beloved fruit vendor
There are also hand-written lyrics by Johnny Cash that can only be seen at the new Hard Rock...
Hard Rock Cafe to close Memphis location
‘He carried me into the bushes like a baby’: 17-year-old attacked in Overton Park, police...
‘He carried me into the bushes like a baby’: 17-year-old attacked in Overton Park, police searching for suspect

Latest News

Southaven Police Department
3 arrested for murder in Southaven
Memphis pools
National lifeguard shortage affecting Memphis pools
National lifeguard shortage affecting city pools
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: few downpours Friday ahead of mini-heat wave this weekend