2nd arrest made in April shooting outside Huey’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A second teen is in custody after a shooting outside Huey’s in East Memphis on April 30.

Patrick Vaughn, 18, faces a laundry list of criminal charges in connection to the shooting, which involved an off-duty police officer.

Vaughn was given a $250,000 bond on charges of: possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, dug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon, no driver’s license, burglary of a vehicle, speeding, violation of probation, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, and 5 counts of aggravated assault.

Chase Harris, 19, was arrested in early May after being tied to the shooting. Harris was released from the hospital from injuries sustained during the shootout before investigators were able to tie him to the shooting.

According to the police affidavit, detectives were able to view new video on May 15 from the scene at Huey’s that linked Vaughn to the crime.

Vaughn had previously been arrested on May 5 along with three other men after more than 60 pounds of marijuana was found at a home in Cordova. He posted a $75,000 bond after being arrested on those charges.

