MPD searches for suspects after shootout outside East Memphis Huey’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects are on the run and wanted by the authorities 24 hours after a shootout in the parking lot of a popular East Memphis restaurant.

A third suspect was shot by an off-duty police officer after he noticed an attempted car break-in Sunday evening outside the Huey’s on Poplar Avenue.

MPD says the suspects fired first.

No charges have been filed yet, as the investigation continues.

Memphis police say the shootout happened around 7 Sunday night.

The gunfire sent one suspect to the hospital. No one else was injured, police say.

“When the police officer identified himself, those car thieves didn’t hesitate at all, because there’s no consequence to them for assaulting a police officer,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Strickland, a critic of Shelby County’s justice system, says offenders need to be held accountable by the courts.

“Police arrest them and they’re let out of court whether they’re an adult or children, this has to stop,” he said.

Monday, Huey’s was back open for business.

Action News 5 spotted a security guard in the parking lot.

Huey’s put a statement Monday about Sunday’s incident:

“We know that it is always unnerving to hear of any type of violence in our city. We want to thank our employees at this location, who responded quickly and diligently to ensure customers inside our store took cover and remained as safe as possible until the situation outside cleared up. Our team will continue to take precautions to ensure our stores’ safety and to preserve the atmosphere we’re known for. We appreciate all of you for your unrivaled support and for checking in on our team members during this time. Our Poplar location is back up and running and will be open to welcome customers today.”

Nine people spoke to police Sunday, five of whom had their vehicles broken into.

Many declined to speak with us or did not respond to our request for comment.

If you know anything about this investigation, reach out to Memphis police or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

