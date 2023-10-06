Paul Young claims victory as mayor in 2023 Memphis Municipal Election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Polls are officially closed for the 2023 Memphis Municipal Election!

With this year’s municipal election, Memphians decide the next leader of the Bluff City and choose their city council members for all but two seats.

More than 57,000 Memphians cast their ballots early.

Current Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is term-limited. Seventeen candidates were on the ballot for Memphis mayor in total.

So far Thursday night, Mayoral candidates Floyd Bonner and Willie Herenton have conceded to leading candidate Paul A. Young.

Young has claimed victory as Memphis mayor with just 9 precincts remaining in the final election results.

Young is the current CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission. He was appointed in March 2021 after being selected in a national search. Previously, he served as the Director of Housing and Community Development for the City of Memphis.

Young has an undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and two masters degrees from the University of Memphis in both Urban Planning and Business Administration.

Young led various initiatives for the city, including the relocation of the Books Museum, the Downtown Tourism Development Zone and the $30 million capital investment for the South City Choice Neighborhoods.

He also backed the Memphis Police Department’s new pedestrian-friendly traffic plan for Downtown Memphis.

Incumbent Mayor Jim Strickland, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, and Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9) each congratulated Young on his expected victory:

Congratulations Paul Young! Your many years of public service will benefit you at city hall.



I look forward to working with you and your team as you prepare to become mayor on January 1. — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) October 6, 2023

Congratulations, @youngformemphis on winning the race to become the next Mayor of the City of Memphis. All of us in Shelby County can’t wait to work with your administration next year and see all that you will accomplish. — Mayor Lee Harris (@MayorLeeHarris) October 6, 2023

All but two city council seats have multiple candidates as well.

Some of the council members are term-limited as they can only serve two four-year terms.

The two uncontested seats belong to Councilman JB Smiley who represents Super District 8-1, and Doctor Jeff Warren who represents Super District 9-3.

As of 10:25 Thursday night, runoff elections have been confirmed in City Council Districts 2, 3 and 7.

