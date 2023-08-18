Advertise with Us
New downtown safety plan goes into effect

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Starting this weekend, 17 barricades will surround busy streets like Beale Street, Main Street, and Peabody Place to enforce downtown Memphis’s new pedestrian-friendly traffic plan.

Memphis Police officers will be stationed at some of them.

”I just think there is safety in numbers, so if you guys are kinda congesting everyone to the same place, it will be safer,” said Shaun Scott, a Memphis visitor.

“I love to see that they’re out there monitoring things,” said another Memphis visitor, Laquisha Lyons. 

The goal of MPD’s new plan is to curb congestion and improve traffic flow for pedestrians and vehicles.

The city’s website lays out exactly where drivers can travel and the streets that are restricted.

MPD's plan to preserve safety of pedestrians in Downtown Memphis
Downtown Memphis Commission president and mayoral candidate Paul Young said an enhanced law enforcement presence will help create a safe environment for people to visit, eat, and enjoy themselves in the entertainment district.

“My understanding is that they’re going to have an additional presence and so they’ll do that as long as they need to ensure that downtown is safe,” said Paul Young. 

Shelby County Sheriff and mayoral candidate Floyd Bonner said his deputies will assist MPD officers.

But he said a different approach is needed to put an end to pop-up street parties, cruising, and lawlessness.

”Moving traffic around in certain areas of downtown—sure it might work for a weekend, but we got a dig a little bit deeper and we’re hoping that we’re going to have conversations with the Memphis police department and other law enforcement partners to really get this done,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner.

The new traffic plan goes into effect at 8 o’clock tonight.

If you plan on coming downtown tonight, consider carpooling to minimize the traffic volume.

