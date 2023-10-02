Memphis Municipal Election early voting numbers surpasses past two elections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphians chose to vote early with the most votes coming in the last three days of the early voting period.

Nearly 58,000 Memphians voted early for the Memphis Municipal Election.

An increase in numbers from the previous two municipal elections in 2019 and 2015.

This year’s election will be this Thursday, October 5, electing a new mayor and city council members.

With 17 candidates on the ballot for the mayoral race, many people we spoke with said they were still undecided days into the early voting period.

There are also multiple candidates for many of the city council seats.

Several incumbent members are running for re-election.

Only two city council candidates are running unopposed.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. this Thursday.

There will be no runoff races for the mayoral or super-district city council races.

Meaning, the candidate with the most votes will be elected mayor and city council member for those seats.

There could be run-off races for the single-member city council races.

