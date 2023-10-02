Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Memphis Municipal Election early voting numbers surpasses past two elections

Voting
Voting(Action News 5)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphians chose to vote early with the most votes coming in the last three days of the early voting period.

Nearly 58,000 Memphians voted early for the Memphis Municipal Election.

An increase in numbers from the previous two municipal elections in 2019 and 2015.

This year’s election will be this Thursday, October 5, electing a new mayor and city council members.

With 17 candidates on the ballot for the mayoral race, many people we spoke with said they were still undecided days into the early voting period.

There are also multiple candidates for many of the city council seats.

Several incumbent members are running for re-election.

Only two city council candidates are running unopposed.

TAGPolls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. this Thursday.

There will be no runoff races for the mayoral or super-district city council races.

Meaning, the candidate with the most votes will be elected mayor and city council member for those seats.

There could be run-off races for the single-member city council races.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man dead at Sekisui in Midtown, police say
1 man dead at Sekisui restaurant in Midtown, police say
2 people detained after wounding call at Exxon gas station on Union Avenue, police say
2 people detained after wounding call at Exxon gas station on Union Avenue, police say
1 dead, 1 detained after North Memphis shooting
1 man in critical condition after shooting on Mt. Moriah Road, police say
1 man in critical condition after shooting on Mt. Moriah Road, police say
Pedestrian struck, killed in Southeast Memphis

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds and summery warmth early week; cooler by week’s end
10/2 First Alert Forecast: summery early week; fall emerges by week's end
Local heroes and celebrities honored at 'Stomp the City' awards
Local heroes and celebrities honored at ‘Stomp the City’ awards
Local heroes and celebrities honored at 'Stomp the City' awards