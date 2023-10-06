Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

3 Memphis City Council races to go to runoff on Nov. 16

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There were 13 city council seats on the ballot for the 2023 Memphis Municipal Election. All races have clear winners except three, which will have to go to runoff.

Those seats include District 2, 3 and 7.

The leading candidate in those races did not receive a majority of the votes (over 50%), so the top two candidates will be in a runoff.

Earlier Friday, Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson spoke with former Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer about the importance of going back out to the polls for these runoffs.

“Runoffs, historically, see almost a 50 to 75% drop in voter turnout, because you put off all this energy in the election and then the runoff comes and people are tired,” she said. “So we are looking at 75% drop of a, what was turnout total, less than 30% turnout. So voter turnout will be low for these city council runoffs.”

The runoff for the three City Council seats is set for Thursday, November 16.

Click HERE to see all election results.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Memphis business owner arrested on theft
Former Memphis Ching’s Wings owner arrested on theft
Paul Young
Paul Young wins as mayor in 2023 Memphis Municipal Election
2757 Kimball Avenue
ATF, MPD swarm store near Lamar Ave.
Scene photos of the damage at Covington Country Club
7 teens charged with going on golf cart joyrides around country club, causing at least $26K in damage
Eulices Lorentes Cruz, 55
MPD: Man fatally shoots friend after accusing him of sleeping with his girlfriend

Latest News

Memphis mayor-elect Paul Young vows to bring city together
3 Memphis City Council races to go to runoff on Nov. 16
Paul Young
Paul Young wins as mayor in 2023 Memphis Municipal Election
Paul Young claims victory in Memphis mayoral election