Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

City leaders, lawmakers react to Memphis school shooting

Parents wait to reunite with their children following a school shooting in Memphis Thursday,...
Parents wait to reunite with their children following a school shooting in Memphis Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders are reacting to the school shooting that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition Thursday morning after shots were fired at Cummings Elementary School.

Police say a child fired the gun, fled the scene and later turned himself in at a police station seven miles away.

PHOTOS: Child shot at Memphis school, juvenile suspect in custody

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris shared a tweet Thursday afternoon sending prayers to the victim and students at Cummings K-8. The message reads in part:

“Today, a child has been critically injured from a gunshot wound while in school. We pray for the victim of this most recent shooting and all the young people who faced this unthinkable trauma. We also pray for the wisdom and courage needed to begin to curb gun violence.”

Memphis City Council also shared their devastation via Twitter:

“We are devastated to hear about the events at Cummings Elementary School. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the students, faculty, and parents.”

Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) released the statement below:

“I am grateful for the fast-acting school staff members and first responders who worked to keep our children safe today and we are praying for this child to make a full recovery. This shooting at Cummings Elementary School is just so gut-wrenching. It appears a child, who should never have had access to a firearm, has shot another child. Preventable gun violence like this traumatizes every student, teacher and staff member in the school family. As a community, we must say, “Never again.”

During a news conference, Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray declared incidents like this have to stop.

“The gun violence must end,” said Ray. “The school’s working closely with Memphis Police Department. We’re doing all we can to keep our students safe.”

RELATED | Shelby County Schools hosted active shooter drill just weeks before school shooting

We will continue updating this story as statements come in.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
LIVE: Child wounded in shooting at Memphis elementary school, suspect in custody
Barbara Swearengen Ware
Former Memphis City Council member, Barbara Swearengen Ware, dies of COVID-19
Landon Woodson
Mississippi high school student dies of COVID-19
Parents Angela McCaine and John Walton charged with child abuse and neglect
Children removed from ‘deplorable’ living conditions; parents charged with child abuse, neglect
Alvin Motley
Video released of Alvin Motley’s shooting death at Memphis gas station

Latest News

One injured in school shooting at Cummings K-8
One injured in school shooting at Cummings K-8
Parents being reunited with children after shooting at Cummings K-8
Parents being reunited with children after shooting at Cummings K-8
13-Year-Old shot in critical condition, MPD: Suspect in custody
13-Year-Old shot in critical condition, MPD: Suspect in custody
13-year-old shot in critical condition, MPD: Suspect in custody
13-year-old shot in critical condition, MPD: Suspect in custody
Statements from senator, school officials on shooting at Cummings K-8
Statements from senator, school officials on shooting at Cummings K-8