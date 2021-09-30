City leaders, lawmakers react to Memphis school shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders are reacting to the school shooting that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition Thursday morning after shots were fired at Cummings Elementary School.

Police say a child fired the gun, fled the scene and later turned himself in at a police station seven miles away.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris shared a tweet Thursday afternoon sending prayers to the victim and students at Cummings K-8. The message reads in part:

“Today, a child has been critically injured from a gunshot wound while in school. We pray for the victim of this most recent shooting and all the young people who faced this unthinkable trauma. We also pray for the wisdom and courage needed to begin to curb gun violence.”

Memphis City Council also shared their devastation via Twitter:

“We are devastated to hear about the events at Cummings Elementary School. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the students, faculty, and parents.”

Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) released the statement below:

“I am grateful for the fast-acting school staff members and first responders who worked to keep our children safe today and we are praying for this child to make a full recovery. This shooting at Cummings Elementary School is just so gut-wrenching. It appears a child, who should never have had access to a firearm, has shot another child. Preventable gun violence like this traumatizes every student, teacher and staff member in the school family. As a community, we must say, “Never again.”

During a news conference, Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray declared incidents like this have to stop.

“The gun violence must end,” said Ray. “The school’s working closely with Memphis Police Department. We’re doing all we can to keep our students safe.”

