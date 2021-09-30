1 injured in shooting at Memphis elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a school shooting at Cummings Elementary School where one person was shot.

Police say the condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

There is no information available on the suspected shooter.

We are sending a crew to the scene to learn more information.

