Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

1 injured in shooting at Memphis elementary school

Many agencies across the country say the steady blue lights have helped to deter crime.
Many agencies across the country say the steady blue lights have helped to deter crime.(WBTV File)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a school shooting at Cummings Elementary School where one person was shot.

Police say the condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

There is no information available on the suspected shooter.

We are sending a crew to the scene to learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Parents Angela McCaine and John Walton charged with child abuse and neglect
Children removed from ‘deplorable’ living conditions; parents charged with child abuse, neglect
Alvin Motley
Video released of Alvin Motley’s shooting death at Memphis gas station
LeNorris Burnett
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend’s son
Richard Lassister
Man accused in death of 4-year-old girl ditches plea deal
FedExForum (Source: WMC Action News 5)
FedExForum requiring vaccine proof or negative test for all Grizzlies and Tigers games, concerts and other events

Latest News

October kicks off breast cancer awareness month
October kicks off breast cancer awareness month
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,101 new cases reported Thurs.
India Foster
Police: Woman accused of attacking ex-boyfriend, new girlfriend with a knife while they sleep
Barbara Swearengen Ware
Former Memphis City Council member, Barbara Swearengen Ware, dies of COVID-19