PHOTOS: Child shot at Memphis school, juvenile suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a 13-year-old was shot Thursday morning at Cummings K-8 Optional School.

The suspect -- also a juvenile -- turned himself in at a police precinct seven miles from the school.

Students and staff were ushered out of the building with their arms raised. Children boarded buses bound for a nearby church where hours after the shooting they were reunited with their parents.

Police have not identified either child involved. The victim is in critical condition.

These are pictures from the various scenes related to the school shooting.

