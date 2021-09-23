Advertisement

Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger, schools locked down

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple people were shot Thursday at Kroger in Collierville, according to a town spokesperson.

First responders are sending victims to nearby hospitals right now, according to the spokesperson, but it’s not clear how many victims are involved.

Kroger is at 240 New Byhalia Road.

Collierville Schools sent an alert to parents about an off-campus active shooting near the high school. Students sheltered in place until police secured the scene, according to a second alert.

The high school is near Shelby Drive and South Byhalia Road.

We’ve reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies for more information.

ATF agents are en route. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Collierville police but no other information was immediately released.

We have multiple crews en route.

