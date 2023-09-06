Advertise with Us
DA Steve Mulroy reflects on first year in office

By Sydney Gray
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - District Attorney Steve Mulroy said he’s been faced with several high cases but he is proud of how transparent his office has been over the past year.

During his bi-weekly press conference on Tuesday DA Mulroy spoke on the tragic death of Eliza Fletcher and the shooting rampage, which happened just days later, involving Ezekiel Kelly.

He also discussed the death of Tyre Nichols that put Memphis and Shelby County in the national spotlight.

Because of that, Mulroy said transparency became a major focus for his office.

He says it was important they took steps to get information to the public even before the release of video of the events leading up to Nichols’ death.

DA Mulroy also discussed diversity in his office.

He says it has increased its number of prosecutors of color by a third since taking office, which he believes is important in a city that is 54 percent Black.

