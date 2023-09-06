DA Steve Mulroy reflects on first year in office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - District Attorney Steve Mulroy said he’s been faced with several high cases but he is proud of how transparent his office has been over the past year.

During his bi-weekly press conference on Tuesday DA Mulroy spoke on the tragic death of Eliza Fletcher and the shooting rampage, which happened just days later, involving Ezekiel Kelly.

He also discussed the death of Tyre Nichols that put Memphis and Shelby County in the national spotlight.

Because of that, Mulroy said transparency became a major focus for his office.

He says it was important they took steps to get information to the public even before the release of video of the events leading up to Nichols’ death.

In December we opened the doors on our justice review unit which is only the second such unit in the state and the first to tackle wrongful sentencing as well as wrongful convictions. This was an independent unit that does not work regularly with law enforcement, does not work regularly with the rest of the office, and that objectivity and independence also allowed them to take on a new assignment. I gave them the additional duty of handling all of our officer-involved fatality cases.”

DA Mulroy also discussed diversity in his office.

He says it has increased its number of prosecutors of color by a third since taking office, which he believes is important in a city that is 54 percent Black.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.