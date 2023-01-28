Footage released of Tyre Nichols traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The city of Memphis has released the footage from the night Tyre Nichols was confronted by police--a night that left Nichols dead and eventually led to five Memphis police officers charged with murder.

We all live here in Memphis. This is our home. It is important that our city thrives, and it should always be considered a wonderful, safe place to live and raise families. Seeking truth and holding officials accountable for their decisions and actions is at the core of what we do. For that reason, our decision to show the video from the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols was not taken lightly. As a team of journalists, and citizens of Memphis, we discussed whether to share this video. After much discussion and hearing the desires of Tyre Nichols’ family, sharing this video will help our community understand and see the incidents from that evening. This is important. Sharing this video is without bias. It’s the only way for you to see an unfiltered document of what transpired between Tyre and the five former Memphis police officers. It is our promise to you to always hold the powerful accountable and seek the truth with transparent, balanced journalism.

Tyre Nichols, 29, died on January 10, three days after a confrontation with police put him in the hospital.

Former officers Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury, aggravated kidnapping while possessing a weapon, official misconduct thru unauthorized exercise of official power, official misconduct thru failure to perform a duty imposed by law, official oppression, and aggravated assault - act in concert.

Those officers are now out on bond.

Attorneys and family members of Tyre Nichols applauded police for the swift actions brought upon the officers. They say they are satisfied with the charges and only wish for peaceful protest in Tyre’s honor.

However, attorneys are calling on Police Chief CJ Davis to disband the SCORPION unit, which was involved in the incident on January 7 that led to Nichols’ death.

