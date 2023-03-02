Advertise with Us
Ezekiel Kelly expected in court

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of going on a shooting rampage in parts of Shelby and DeSoto counties will be in Shelby County’s court on Thursday.

Twenty-year-old Ezekiel Kelly is facing a total of 27 charges in Shelby County including three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, several counts of reckless endangerment, and a terrorism charge.

This incident happened on September 7, 2022.

It caused several businesses, MATA services, and even sports games to halt as people out in public waited in fear.

Three people were shot and killed, and Kelly is accused of pulling the trigger.

At Kelly’s last court appearance, we heard testimonies from four witnesses who said they knew Kelly as well as one of the victims and they feared they were also going to lose their lives that night.

Kelly has a lengthy criminal history with his first charges coming at the age of 15.

Kelly is also facing three charges in DeSoto County as part of the alleged shooting rampage that also took place in Southaven.

He remains in Shelby County jail without bond.

