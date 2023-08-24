Advertise with Us
1 dead after shooting at gas station on Poplar Avenue, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Around 9:49 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Poplar Avenue near Exchange.

When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect fled the scene traveling on Danny Thomas.

There is no other suspect information at this time.

