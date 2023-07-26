Shelby Co. DA accuses Memphis mayor of misleading public on crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy is sounding off about Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, accusing him of spreading misinformation about criminal cases in his public weekly newsletters.

”The first two times were with the Chase Harris matter. If you recall, he was the person who was alleged to have done the shooting at the Huey’s restaurant. Both emails in that case were materially misleading. I specifically asked for a correction of the second one and Mayor Strickland refused,” said DA Mulroy.

”I responded to everything,” said Mayor Strickland.

Strickland’s most recent concern involves a woman accused of firing five shots at a police officer in November 2022.

Her charges were dropped.

In his newsletter, Strickland said, “If this is not a clear example that we have a problem in our criminal justice system, I do not know what one is.”

Mulroy said Strickland only provided half of the story.

”The police officer said that he suspected the car was stolen. It was not. Had he done a routine check at the outset, he would’ve confirmed that,” said DA Mulroy.

Tuesday, Strickland doubled down.

“The gun crime is not being taken seriously. What I wrote in my Friday email is 100% accurate. Now he’s adding other facts, but even if you assume every fact that he says is true, it does not excuse it,” said Strickland.

Mayor Strickland said this is one of many times the DA’s office has dropped the ball on prosecuting violent crimes.

”I also mentioned a case that was plea-bargained out in December, where a man shot at a police officer three times. The police officer had to hide behind a tree. Thankfully, he was not hurt. The man knew he was a police officer, the police officer did not shoot his gun and they gave that man probation. No prison time,” said Strickland.

Strickland said penalties need to be harsher for criminals.

“I want to emphasize we don’t condone the shooting,” said Mulroy.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.