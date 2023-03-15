Man arrested after police find 5 images, 70 videos of child pornography on Dropbox account

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man after finding images and videos of minors engaging in sexual activity on his Dropbox account.

Quinton Burks has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

MPD received a report from Dropbox on Oct. 12, 2022, saying that on Sept. 9, 2022, an email address that belonged to Burks, uploaded videos showing a minor engaged in sexual activity.

Subpoenaed records revealed that an IP address was used by the suspect to log in to a Dropbox resolved to a residence on Newton Road.

Through research, it was revealed that Burks had a Tennesee driver’s license that linked back to the listed address.

Some of the minors involved in these acts were under the age of 10.

