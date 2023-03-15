Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Man arrested after police find 5 images, 70 videos of child pornography on Dropbox account

Quinton Burks
Quinton Burks(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man after finding images and videos of minors engaging in sexual activity on his Dropbox account.

Quinton Burks has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

MPD received a report from Dropbox on Oct. 12, 2022, saying that on Sept. 9, 2022, an email address that belonged to Burks, uploaded videos showing a minor engaged in sexual activity.

Subpoenaed records revealed that an IP address was used by the suspect to log in to a Dropbox resolved to a residence on Newton Road.

Through research, it was revealed that Burks had a Tennesee driver’s license that linked back to the listed address.

Some of the minors involved in these acts were under the age of 10.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
Keianna Joe, a 17-year-old high school student, is a competitive cheerleader on a team in...
Mom saves teen daughter from heart attack at cheer competition
Liza Burke, a senior at the University of Georgia, was diagnosed with a brain abnormality...
College student suffers brain bleed on spring break in Mexico
On March 4, 2023, David Anderson, of Murfreesboro, Arkansas (left), discovered a 3.29-carat...
Park visitor finds 3.29-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park
A man and woman seen abandoning a dog at Bartlett's dog park.
2 people left dog at Bartlett Dog Park

Latest News

Perry Hughes, 38
MPD: Man’s body found in trash can inside roommate’s bedroom after being shot, killed over $10
The Blues Hall of Fame Inductees
Blues Hall of Fame announces their 2023 inductees
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts as the team trails the Denver Nuggets during the...
Morant suspended for 8 games by NBA for conduct detrimental to the league
City of Memphis
Memphis non-profit ‘For The Kingdom’ receives multi-year grant from NBA Foundation