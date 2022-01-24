TBI, SWAT on scene of investigation in Rutherford Co.

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – Multiple agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Smyrna Police Department, were working to execute a search warrant in connection to an ongoing investigation in Rutherford County Monday morning.

Police officials said they were in the midst of an “active response” on Odom Court. They advised drivers to avoid the area for their “safety and the safety of personnel.”

SWAT is on the scene as well, according to WVLT sister station WSMV.

HAPPENING NOW: Our agents are on-scene with our partners in Rutherford County, executing a search warrant in connection to an ongoing investigation.



We'll provide more details as we're able to do so. https://t.co/VOPPJ0rwb6 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 24, 2022

This story is developing.

