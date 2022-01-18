Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

$5K reward offered for tips on additional suspects in Rhodes College student’s murder

Andrew "Drew" Rainer killed during a home invasion
Andrew "Drew" Rainer killed during a home invasion(Canale Funeral Directors)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - CrimeStoppers announced a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information regarding the murder of a Rhodes College student in October 2021.

Andrew “Drew” Rainer, 22, was shot and killed during a home invasion, where multiple suspects busted into his home wearing tightly drawn hoodies.

According to an affidavit, there were three to four men who entered the home on McLean Boulevard.

Only one suspect, 36-year-old Rainess Holmes, has been arrested in connection to the case. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals two days after the deadly incident and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and murder while committing a burglary.

Holmes is accused of firing the shot that killed Rainer after the 22-year-old failed to unlock his iPad, according to the affidavit.

Rainer was a senior at Rhodes, a Clarence Day Scholar and an accomplished musician, according to CrimeStoppers.

His family posted $3,000 along with the usual $2,000 CrimeStoppers offers in hopes to draw in tips.

“We know that someone in the community knows something that can help bring more perpetrators of this murder to justice,” said E. Winslow (Buddy) Chapman. “All a citizen has to do is call 528-CASH and we will pass the information on to detectives.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
76-year-old woman killed by falling tree identified
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Search for home continues for Buddy the dog
Search for home continues for Buddy the dog

Latest News

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond & WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond & WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond & WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MATA temporarily moves to Saturday schedule due to staffing shortage caused by COVID-19
Memphis SCLC holds celebration of life for MLK
Memphis SCLC holds celebration of life for MLK