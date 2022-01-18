$5K reward offered for tips on additional suspects in Rhodes College student’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - CrimeStoppers announced a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information regarding the murder of a Rhodes College student in October 2021.

Andrew “Drew” Rainer, 22, was shot and killed during a home invasion, where multiple suspects busted into his home wearing tightly drawn hoodies.

According to an affidavit, there were three to four men who entered the home on McLean Boulevard.

Only one suspect, 36-year-old Rainess Holmes, has been arrested in connection to the case. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals two days after the deadly incident and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and murder while committing a burglary.

Holmes is accused of firing the shot that killed Rainer after the 22-year-old failed to unlock his iPad, according to the affidavit.

Rainer was a senior at Rhodes, a Clarence Day Scholar and an accomplished musician, according to CrimeStoppers.

His family posted $3,000 along with the usual $2,000 CrimeStoppers offers in hopes to draw in tips.

“We know that someone in the community knows something that can help bring more perpetrators of this murder to justice,” said E. Winslow (Buddy) Chapman. “All a citizen has to do is call 528-CASH and we will pass the information on to detectives.”

