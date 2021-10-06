Investigators release affidavit detailing home invasion, murder of Rhodes College student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An affidavit detailing what happened moments before a Rhodes College student was shot and killed in a home invasion Sunday has been released.

The document says there were five people inside the home on McLean Boulevard when three to four men kicked in the door wearing tightly drawn hoodies.

Memphis police say witnesses inside the home saw one of the suspects, now identified as 36-year-old Rainess Holmes, demand Rhodes College senior Andrew “Drew” Rainer to type in the password to his iPad.

When Rainer failed to do so, Holmes reportedly fired a gun shooting him.

Witnesses told officers the two struggled over the weapon before Holmes fired another shot striking Rainer’s girlfriend in the hand.

The affidavit states Holmes and the other suspects left the scene with several phones, gaming systems, video games and electronic goods belonging to all five of the victims.

When officers arrived to investigate, Rainer was found at the bottom of a staircase with a gunshot to his chest. He died on the scene.

RELATED | Funeral announced for Rhodes College student killed in home invasion

Police were able to issue a warrant for Holmes’ arrest Monday when one of the victims tracked his iPad that had been taken in the robbery. Investigators tracked the device to the Summer Inn on Summer Avenue where a stolen Jeep Wrangler was parked, according to the affidavit.

As officers approached, Rainess and a woman were also walking towards the vehicle. Police say he took off behind the hotel into a drainage ditch. A cell phone and wallet belonging to Rainer and another victim were found. Police say they also found several stolen items inside the hotel room Rainess was staying in.

Rainess was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force. Police confirm he was captured on Powell Avenue in Binghampton.

Holmes is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary among other charges.

He is set to appear in court this week on charges of theft and burglary from 2018.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.