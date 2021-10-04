Murder warrant issued for shooting suspect in home invasion near Rhodes College

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a suspect involved in a deadly home invasion in Midtown over the weekend.

Memphis police say the arrest warrant is for 36-year-old Rainess Holmes for first-degree murder, two counts of especially aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary and murder in the perpetration of aggravated burglary.

Police believe Holmes is connected to the shooting that left one man dead and a woman in the hospital early Sunday morning following a home invasion and it all happened right down the street from Rhodes College.

Campus Safety sent out an alert to students and parents Sunday asking them to be cautious on campus. The school says Holmes has targeted student housing in the last 48 hours and may be on foot or in a small green Jeep SUV in the area.

Holmes is the only suspect identified in connection to the investigation, thus far. Police originally reported there were three to four men, one with a gun, who were responsible for this crime.

It is unclear if more warrants will be issued in connection to this case.

