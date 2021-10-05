Marshals task force captures suspect in Rhodes College student’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect in a deadly home invasion over the weekend that killed a Rhodes College student is now in custody.

Memphis police confirm 36-year-old Rainess Holmes was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force on Powell Avenue in Binghampton.

Holmes was named as a suspect Monday in the Sunday morning shooting of Drew Rainer, a senior at Rhodes College. He was later named to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List. Charges include first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated burglary among others.

Rainess Holmes has black hair and brown eyes. He’s 6’2”, and weighs 165 pounds.



He should be considered armed and dangerous.



A reward of up to $2500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.



Call Memphis PD at 901-545-2677, or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/6yBZAXGgSX — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 4, 2021

Police say Rainer and a woman were shot inside a home on McLean not far from the school early Sunday morning. Rainer died but she’s expected to recover.

An alert from Rhodes College Campus Safety that same day warned students and parents to be cautious, saying Holmes targeted student housing in recent days.

Rhodes’ interim president said Rainer was a 2018 graduate of Christian Brothers High School majoring in English. He’d been recognized for his academic excellence and served as a chaplain for his fraternity.

“Drew’s death is a deeply felt loss to the Rhodes College family, especially his classmates, friends, fraternity brothers, faculty, staff, and the Memphis community, where he grew up and his family still lives,” read a letter to campus from Interim President Carroll Stevens.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.