Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Humboldt residents hope fatal shooting brings more safety precautions to school sporting events

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of a deadly shooting at Humboldt High School has been arrested and charged.

It’s a really scary situation for anyone to be in.

Police say no students were injured but one person died and two others were injured and taken to the hospital.

Jadon Hardiman, 18, is the suspect in custody; he’s accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Kevin Pankey and injuring two others.

Witnesses say the shooting happened Tuesday night in the lobby of the gymnasium, where an argument started between Hardiman and the others.

Residents who talked with Action News 5 hope this leads to more safety precautions at athletic events at Humboldt High School

“Maybe this will jolt some heads for the city or maybe the state to give us grants to get some metal detectors before games because there ain’t no reason why guns should be in there,” said Humboldt resident Joshua Bivens.

Humboldt was playing North Side High School from Jackson, Tennessee when the shooting happened.

Classes were canceled Wednesday following the incident which administrators are calling traumatic.

Hardiman police, city and school officials are scheduled to have a news conference Thursday morning.

We’ll stream it live for you on our website and bring you the latest updates from the news conference on Action News 5 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph's funeral
GALLERY: Memphis funeral home shares pictures from Young Dolph’s funeral
Young Dolph
MPD blocks off Bluff City streets for Young Dolph’s funeral
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Memphis Academy of Health Sciences
Nearly $400,000 stolen from Memphis charter school, 3 employees charged
Warrants issued for suspect in deadly shooting at Humboldt High basketball game
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Humboldt High basketball game

Latest News

THE VOICE -- "Live Top 10 Performances" Episode 2117A -- Pictured: Wendy Moten -- (Photo by:...
Go Wendy Go! Help us cheer for Memphis native Wendy Moten on “The Voice”
Kellogg's Co.
Kellogg’s reaches tentative contract deal after 2-month national strike
Kellogg's strike
Kellogg’s reaches tentative contract deal after 2-month national strike
FedEx delivers 500 new coats to Memphis students
FedEx delivers 500 new coats to Memphis students