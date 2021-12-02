Humboldt residents hope fatal shooting brings more safety precautions to school sporting events

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of a deadly shooting at Humboldt High School has been arrested and charged.

It’s a really scary situation for anyone to be in.

Police say no students were injured but one person died and two others were injured and taken to the hospital.

Jadon Hardiman, 18, is the suspect in custody; he’s accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Kevin Pankey and injuring two others.

Witnesses say the shooting happened Tuesday night in the lobby of the gymnasium, where an argument started between Hardiman and the others.

Residents who talked with Action News 5 hope this leads to more safety precautions at athletic events at Humboldt High School

“Maybe this will jolt some heads for the city or maybe the state to give us grants to get some metal detectors before games because there ain’t no reason why guns should be in there,” said Humboldt resident Joshua Bivens.

Humboldt was playing North Side High School from Jackson, Tennessee when the shooting happened.

Classes were canceled Wednesday following the incident which administrators are calling traumatic.

Hardiman police, city and school officials are scheduled to have a news conference Thursday morning.

We’ll stream it live for you on our website and bring you the latest updates from the news conference on Action News 5 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.