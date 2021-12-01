Advertise with Us
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt

(Gray News)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a high school basketball game in Humboldt left one person dead Tuesday night.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the lobby of the Humboldt High School gym. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Officials say another person was critically injured and airlifted to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

Humboldt was playing Northside High School when the shooting happened. Stay with Action News 5 on air and online as we work to gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

