North Side High allows virtual learning after basketball game shooting at Humboldt High

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (WMC) - Jackson Madison County Schools released a statement Wednesday after a fatal shooting happened during a basketball game in Humboldt.

The district is allowing North Side High School students to learn from home virtually Wednesday.

Though no students from North Side or Humboldt High School were injured during the shooting, the district says the “traumatic nature of the incident [shooting] warrants an option for virtual learning.”

According to police, gunfire broke out during a basketball game in the lobby of the Humboldt High gym. One person died and another was airlifted to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.

North Side High students can visit with the school crisis counselor if they are in need of someone to talk to.

The district says end-of-course testing for North Side students is postponed until Thursday.

All classes and after-school activities at Humboldt High School are canceled Wednesday.

