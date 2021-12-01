Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Warrants issued for suspect in deadly shooting at Humboldt High basketball game

Warrants issued for suspect in deadly shooting at Humboldt High basketball game
Warrants issued for suspect in deadly shooting at Humboldt High basketball game(Source: Humboldt Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (WMC) - The Humboldt Police Department has identified the suspect in a deadly shooting at a high school basketball game Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the lobby of Humboldt High School’s gym and claimed the life of 21-year-old Kevon Pankey.

Another victim was critically injured and transported to a trauma center for treatment and a third victim was taken to a hospital in Jackson, Tennessee with non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Arrest warrants have been obtained for 18-year-old Jadon Hardiman. The following warrants were obtained:

  • First-degree murder
  • Attempted first-degree murder with serious bodily injury
  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Three counts of armed and dangerous felons
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Carry a weapon-gun on school property

Police say Hardiman should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement or the Humboldt Police Department at 731-784-1322.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph
MPD blocks off Bluff City streets for Young Dolph’s funeral
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Young Dolph's funeral
GALLERY: Memphis funeral home shares pictures from Young Dolph’s funeral
Stolen ATVs seized in Olive Branch
Over $200K in ATVs, vehicles stolen from 4 states seized in Olive Branch
Two student resource officers and a school nurse were exposed to fentanyl from a 17-year-old...
School staff exposed to fentanyl through student’s vape in Tennessee

Latest News

Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
Dive teams deployed in search for missing Tennessee girl, Summer Wells
Police: One shot on Jackson Avenue
Police: One shot on Jackson Avenue
Alfred Robinson (left) and Chekora Momon (right) arrested in connection to a double shooting
U.S. Marshals arrest two in connection to double shooting
Humboldt shooting
North Side High allows virtual learning after basketball game shooting at Humboldt High