Memphis mother accused of firing shots at child’s classmates

Sharon Hall accused of shooting at child's classmates
Sharon Hall accused of shooting at child's classmates(Action News 5/MPD)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis mother is behind bars facing attempted murder charges. Investigators say she fired shots at two teenagers walking on the side of the road from her vehicle.

An affidavit says 36-year-old Sharon Hall drove up next to the 14 and 15-year-old victims and told them “I’ll stretch you out” before firing two shots at them. Police say the teens were not injured by the gunfire.

The victims identified Hall as the mother of one of their classmates.

She is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Police have not reported Hall’s motive in firing the shots at the teens.

Her bond is set at 100,000.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

