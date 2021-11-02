Advertise with Us
Germantown fire, police departments launch new drone program

Germantown fire, police departments launch new drone program
(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The fire department and police department for the City of Germantown are launching a drone program together.

The police department will use the drones to help with search and rescue operations, suspect apprehension, and traffic accident investigations. The fire department will use the drones for more technical rescues.

The fire department specifically says the drones will be used to do rescues along the Wolf River.

Instead of having to put crews in harm’s way while searching for people, the drones can find them first.

