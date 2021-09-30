Advertise with Us
Jury finds State Sen. Katrina Robinson guilty of wire fraud

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The verdict is in for Tennessee State Sen. Katrina Robinson.

After six hours of deliberation, the jury found Robinson guilty of four counts of wire fraud.

Robinson was initially indicted on 15 counts of embezzlement and five counts of wire fraud. Last weekend, a judge acquitted her of the embezzlement charges.

The jury found Robinson not guilty of one count of the remaining wire fraud charges.

Prosecutors argued Robinson spent federal grant money intended for her business, The Healthcare Institute, on personal expenses like her 2016 wedding and fudged student data in annual performance reports to make the nursing school appear more successful to ensure future grant funding.

Robinson maintained her innocence throughout the trial, speaking with Action News 5 shortly before the case went to court.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 5. She’ll remain free on bond until that time.

A separate case for charges of mail fraud and money laundering is pending. She’s next due in court for that case Oct. 14.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

