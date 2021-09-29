Prosecution and defense rest in Katrina Robinson trial; jury begins deliberation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After giving testimony on Tuesday afternoon, Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson returned to the witness stand Wednesday morning in federal court.

This time, it was the prosecution’s turn to question her on the 5 charges that remain against her.

It’s up to the jury! Prosecution and defense have rested in the trial of Katrina Robinson. The jury returns here tomorrow, and hopefully it won’t be too long before we know if Robinson is innocent or guilty of the 5 counts of wire fraud she faces. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/xsRmwjBMee — Parker King (@King_Reports) September 29, 2021

The five charges of wire fraud stem from two different topics: Robinson’s wedding in 2016 and annual performance reports (APRs) sent by Robinson to the Health Resources Services Administration (HRSA) in the years 2016-2019.

Robinson’s business, a nurse training school known as The Healthcare Institute (THI), was receiving federal grant funds to provide scholarships, among other financial services, as part of the Geriatric Workforce Improvement Program (GWIP).

With regard to Robinson’s wedding, prosecutors from the U.S. Government pointed to an email sent to Robinson in 2016 by THI’s accountant.

The accountant flagged two purchases in particular from GP Entertainment and Facegyrl, totaling ~$3,400.

In an emailed response, Robinson informed THI’s accountant these purchases were for an ADRD event.

ADRD stands for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias, and an event would permit the spending of grant money from THI’s operating account.

The prosecution pointed out these purchases were not for an ADRD event but Robinson’s wedding.

Robinson admitted to making the purchases from the operating account because she and her, at the time, husband were closing on a house and their joint bank account needed its assets intact.

Robinson and her, now ex, husband later replaced the money in the account with cash deposits.

Prosecutors say, regardless of paying the money back, the crime was still committed.

On the subject of the 3 APRs, prosecutors questioned Robinson on her student data and her conversations with HRSA.

The prosecution referenced testimony from the FBI that found over 100 misrepresentations in the report. Students who were reported to have received scholarships from HRSA but did not.

They allege Robinson fudging the numbers to make her school seem more successful than it was would ensure future funding from HRSA grant money.

Robinson has pointed out that before, and during this trial, the government has repeatedly been wrong about student data. Robinson also said aside from minor human errors she has been accurate in her reports to HRSA and would never fabricate data.

Once Robinson stepped down from the stand, the jury was given instruction from Judge Cheryl Lipman on how they should go about formulating their verdict.

Then, it was time for closing arguments.

The prosecution doubled down on what they are alleging, that Robinson had the intent to defraud and carried out that intent by purchasing bit ticket items for her wedding and fabricating student information to secure more grant money from HRSA.

The defense took more of an emotional approach, that Robinson started out with a big idea and no help.

The defense told the jury Robinson has received support from hospitals like Regional One Health and even the office of Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, stated in letters to HRSA of how vital of a service THI provides to Memphis and Shelby County.

Robinson’s attorneys stated she would never intentional defraud or lie to the government entity that has provided THI with a majority of its funding.

Once all was said and done, the jury was left with no time to deliberate, as the courthouse already locked up for the day.

The jury will return Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m. to deliberate their verdict, and hopefully it won’t be too long before we’re given an answer to the question: Is Katrina Robinson innocent or guilty?

