Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Federal judge acquits 15 of 20 charges against Katrina Robinson

Katrina Robinson
Katrina Robinson(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff and Arianna Poindexter
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal judge has acquitted charges against Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson.

Sunday evening Judge Sheryl Lipman acquitted 15 of the 20 counts against Robinson in her fraud and embezzlement case.

According to court records, Robinson has been acquitted of counts 1 – 10 and 13 – 17 while denying motions to counts 11, 12, 18, 19 and 20.

The court will issue an oral ruling in court Monday at 11 a.m. and the jury will return to court Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Robinson is accused of spending $600,000 in federal grant money intended for her nursing school, The Healthcare Institute (THI) on personal expenses.

The prosecution rested its case Thursday after calling dozens of witnesses to the stand over the last two weeks.

Jurors were dismissed early, while attorneys stayed behind with Judge Sheryl Lipman to hear arguments on a defense motion to dismiss the case.

Defense attorneys argued the evidence the government presented to the jury is too weak to find Robinson guilty.

Arguments on the motion were expected to continue Friday before jurors return Monday for the defense to begin its case.

Before Prosecutors rested their case, Thursday, jurors heard from the government’s final witness, Jonathan Nyaku who was an outsourced accountant for THI for three years.

Nyaku said he helped Robinson manage federal grant money, as well as provided accounting and tax services.

He testified during his time working with Robinson, he noticed two line-items that he told Robinson had to be classified under personal expenses.

Those items were a payment for a snow cone business for her children, and another for a personal property.

During cross examination, the defense said the accountant refused to speak with Robinson’s lawyers before the trial unless he was paid.

The trial resumes Monday at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

18-year-old expecting mother dies from COVID-19
18-year-old expecting mother dies from COVID-19
Mid-South Fair now underway
Correction: Mid-South Fair is open, accepting guests
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Neighbor of Kroger gunman: ‘Unbelievable that he probably lived next door’
Kroger shooting victims shift to non-critical condition 3 days after shooting
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
GoFundMe created to support victims of Kroger mass shooting

Latest News

Police lights.
Gas station employee injured in hit-and-run
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Community members in Collierville comfort each other following deadly mass shooting.
Collierville community looks to heal broken hearts following tragedy
Congressman Steve Cohen has asked judicial committee chair Bob Goodlatte for a hearing on...
Congressman writes president, suggests antibody treatment should not be prioritized to the unvaccinated