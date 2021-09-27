Federal judge acquits 15 of 20 charges against Katrina Robinson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal judge has acquitted charges against Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson.

Sunday evening Judge Sheryl Lipman acquitted 15 of the 20 counts against Robinson in her fraud and embezzlement case.

According to court records, Robinson has been acquitted of counts 1 – 10 and 13 – 17 while denying motions to counts 11, 12, 18, 19 and 20.

The court will issue an oral ruling in court Monday at 11 a.m. and the jury will return to court Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Robinson is accused of spending $600,000 in federal grant money intended for her nursing school, The Healthcare Institute (THI) on personal expenses.

The prosecution rested its case Thursday after calling dozens of witnesses to the stand over the last two weeks.

Jurors were dismissed early, while attorneys stayed behind with Judge Sheryl Lipman to hear arguments on a defense motion to dismiss the case.

Defense attorneys argued the evidence the government presented to the jury is too weak to find Robinson guilty.

Arguments on the motion were expected to continue Friday before jurors return Monday for the defense to begin its case.

Before Prosecutors rested their case, Thursday, jurors heard from the government’s final witness, Jonathan Nyaku who was an outsourced accountant for THI for three years.

Nyaku said he helped Robinson manage federal grant money, as well as provided accounting and tax services.

He testified during his time working with Robinson, he noticed two line-items that he told Robinson had to be classified under personal expenses.

Those items were a payment for a snow cone business for her children, and another for a personal property.

During cross examination, the defense said the accountant refused to speak with Robinson’s lawyers before the trial unless he was paid.

The trial resumes Monday at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.