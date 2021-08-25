Roderick Harvey arrested, one of nine indicted for public corruption

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Roderick Harvey was one of nine people indicted in a year long investigation and has been arrested by U.S. Marshals.

According the the U.S. Marshals Service, Harvey initially fled Tennessee and the TBI requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF).

Marshals say they located Harvey in Phoenix, Arizona, through a coordinated efforts and took him into custody without incident on August 24.

Harvey is charged with bribery of a public servant and violation of a computer act over $10,000.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.