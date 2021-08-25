Advertise with Us
Roderick Harvey arrested, one of nine indicted for public corruption

Memphis District Attorney's office
Memphis District Attorney's office(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Roderick Harvey was one of nine people indicted in a year long investigation and has been arrested by U.S. Marshals.

According the the U.S. Marshals Service, Harvey initially fled Tennessee and the TBI requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF).

Marshals say they located Harvey in Phoenix, Arizona, through a coordinated efforts and took him into custody without incident on August 24.

Harvey is charged with bribery of a public servant and violation of a computer act over $10,000.

