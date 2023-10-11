Advertise with Us
Memphis accepts $350M to upgrade stadiums across city

By Sydney Hawkins and Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Your experience at Memphis sports games could be getting an upgrade.

Memphis city council members accepted $350 million from the state for upgrades at stadiums across the city.

The approval came from the Tennessee state legislature earlier this year, but the funding was just awarded to city leaders Tuesday.

FedExForum, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, or building a new stadium for the city’s soccer team, 901 FC, are all possibilities for funding.

Premium seating options have been discussed at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, as well as adding a hospitality experience.

There was a concern that the state legislature would not approve the funding for sports stadium upgrades.

State Representative Justin J. Pearson says when he was expelled from the state house for protesting on the floor, some of his colleagues threatened to cut local funding for Memphis including the millions for stadium upgrades if he was reappointed.

Yesterday, Governor Bill Lee praised the economic opportunities that come along with this funding.

“Sports venues around state are really economic development opportunities that is what they are,” said Lee. “They are investments in jobs and economic development in the community. It’s not just about the sports itself. It’s about the tax dollars generated, the economic environment created and the jobs that become available as a result of that economic activity.”

Memphis City Council is back in session in two weeks.

No word yet on when councilmembers or Mayor-Elect Paul Young will have a decision on which sports stadium the funding will be going to.

