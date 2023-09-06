Advertise with Us
Fayette Co. teen to be tried as adult after allegedly giving drugs that led to classmates’ overdose deaths

Fayette-Ware High School(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge has ruled that a Fayette County teenager who is accused of giving her classmates drugs that led to their overdose deaths in their high school parking lot will be tried as an adult in the alleged murders.

On May 16, three teens were found unresponsive in the parking lot of Fayette-Ware Comprehensive High School in Somerville.

Two of those teens, a 16- and 17-year-old, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The third, surviving teen, a 17-year-old girl, is now charged with the other two’s murders. Her identity has not been released.

All three were juniors at the school.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says preliminary information shows that fentanyl was found among the drugs, which have been sent to a crime lab for analysis.

This is a developing story. Action News 5′s Kelli Cook will have more at 6 p.m.

