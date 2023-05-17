2 students found dead in Fayette Co. high school parking lot after possible drug overdoses, 3rd victim stable

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating after two teenage girls were found dead and another was found in critical condition in the Fayette-Ware High School parking lot Tuesday.

FCSO is investigating this incident as a possible drug overdose case.

According to Fayette County Public Schools, all three girls are students of Fayette-Ware High School.

FSCO says the victims are between 16 and 17 years of age.

The third victim remains hospitalized and has since been upgraded to stable condition, according to FCSO.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also investigating.

Students at Fayette-Ware continued their Tuesday night graduation ceremony as scheduled.

The commencement can be viewed here.

Action News 5 is pending more information and will provide updates.

