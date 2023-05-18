Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Fentanyl found at scene where teens fatally overdosed; teen charged with murder

Fayette-Ware High School
Fayette-Ware High School
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A teen girl is charged with two counts of second-degree murder after two teens died of a suspected overdose.

Three teens were found unresponsive in the parking lot of Fayette-Ware Comprehensive High School in Somerville on Tuesday afternoon.

Two of those teens, a 16- and 17-year-old, died; a third was released from St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett on Wednesday. All three were juniors at the school.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the 17-year-old who was previously hospitalized is now charged. Her identity has not been released.

FCSO says preliminary information shows that fentanyl was found among the drugs, which have have been sent to a crime lab for analysis.

District Attorney Mark Davidson says the judge decided the teen girl would be released to the custody of her grandmother instead of going to jail. She will be placed on house arrest and can only go to school and counseling.

A status hearing for the teen will be held June 7 and the decision will be made whether to transfer the case to adult court or not.

Tennessee Bureau of Information and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit are investigating.

