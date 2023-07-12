Advertise with Us
Woman accused of robbing dead retired MPD officer, said police

Woman robbed retired MPD officer Mark Lesure
Woman robbed retired MPD officer Mark Lesure
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police arrested a woman accused of robbing a retired Memphis Police Officer who was found dead on Sunday.

Shuntae Daniels is charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property, identity theft, and illegal computer access.

Officers responded to a man-down call at 8:00 a.m. on the 4200 block of Falcon Street in Westwood.

Mark Lesure was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, surveillance video showed a woman arriving with Lesure at his home on July 9.

Daniels told Memphis police she and Lesure had an argument.

Daniels reportedly demanded gas money for travel and told police Lesure went into his home and retrieved $10.

As he walked out, he collapsed near his car, said police.

Daniels told police she went inside his home and took Lesure’s cell phone and wallet containing $100.

The affidavit states Daniels walked back to the victim, went through his pockets, and took the $10 on the ground.

The suspect said she used Lesure’s phone to send herself $1,500 over several $200 transactions until the account limited route.

Daniels said she spent the money on shoes, hair, and nails.

The affidavit also states Daniels was seen and heard on surveillance video making a call and saying, “We are going to see who knows the law.”

Memphis police said dispatch received a hang call, where they lost connection, near Lesure’s Westwood home, at the same time Daniels was seen making a call on surveillance.

Investigators determined the phone call belonged to Daniels.

It is unclear whether Daniels made the call before or after the alleged robbery.

It is also unclear how Lesure died.

