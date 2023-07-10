Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Retired police officer found dead outside home in Westwood

By Walter Murphy
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Neighbors say the man killed in Westwood this morning was a retired Memphis Police officer.

“We were just waking up and walked outside to see cops everywhere,” a neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, told Action News 5.

The department told Action News 5 officers responded to a man-down call at 8:00 a.m. on the 4200 block of Falcon Street.

The victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman said she believed the man was found outside, but is unsure what happened.

“He was friendly,” the neighbor told Action News 5. “Prayers up for his family because they were so upset this morning.”

Over the course of the hours-long investigation, our news crew captured a white Genesis sedan being towed from the property.

It’s unclear how the car is connected and how the victim died, but we will continue to update this story as information is released.

