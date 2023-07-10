Fraternity brothers remember retired MPD officer found dead at Memphis home as ‘man of perseverance’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after a retired MPD officer was found dead Sunday at a South Memphis home.

On Monday, the man’s fraternity brothers identified him to Action News 5 as 57-year-old Mark Lesure.

“He will be missed, a lot of brothers loved him as soon as he walked in,” said Omega Psi Phi Fraternity brother Antonio Avant Sr.

Two months ago, Avant said Lesure celebrated a turning point in his life, graduating from LeMoyne Owen College with a bachelor’s in criminal justice.

Lesure pledged to the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity in the fall of 2022.

“And for a man to try to exemplify perseverance and show his son that he could so go to school at the age that he did in graduate, again, you don’t hear about too many people coming into our fraternity at the age of 57 at the undergraduate chapter,” said Avant.

Avant said what makes this loss even more difficult is that before coming into their fraternity, Lesure was a man who did so much for the community.

“From him being a school resource officer with the Memphis Police Department, and he actually on his off time coached golf with Trezevant. And also I coached his son,” said Avant.

Officers were called to a home on Falcon Street in Westwood early Sunday morning after a man was found unresponsive.

Investigators have not positively identified the man officers found there or said how he died.

Avant said Omega Psi Phi is focused on remembering Lesure as the man he was.

“We lost a great brother, even though he wasn’t with the fraternity that long, he actually as soon as he came in, started working, and doing what he was supposed to do,” said Avant.

Investigators said they’re still waiting for the family to positively identify the deceased man.

Action News 5 will bring up updates as details become available.

