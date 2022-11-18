MSCS Deputy Superintendent, HR chief leave district after investigations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two top officials within Memphis-Shelby County Schools are leaving the district after internal investigations.

Both MSCS Deputy Superintendent Dr. John Barker and Chief of Human Resources Dr. Yolanda Martin were recently absolved of wrongdoing following recent internal investigations.

However, Barker has decided to retire and Martin is choosing to resign.

Barker was placed on administrative leave in September due to an employee complaint. Details of the investigation were never disclosed.

Martin was placed on administrative leave in October. Details of that investigation were also not disclosed.

Meanwhile, MSCS has hired a new chief of human resources, Quintin Robinson, who begins on November 28.

