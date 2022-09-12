Advertise with Us
MSCS deputy superintendent placed on administrative leave

John Barker
John Barker(MSCS)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County Schools released a statement Monday regarding the deputy superintendent of strategic operations being on administrative leave.

According to MSCS, Dr. John Barker is on administrative leave due to an employee complaint and pending review.

Until the investigation is resolved, MSCS Chief of Staff, Patrice Williams Thomas, will provide continued leadership of the operational functions, said MSCS.

The complaint is under investigation and MSCS left no further comment.

