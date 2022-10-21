MSCS HR Director placed on leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Yolanda Martin, the Human Resources Director for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, has been placed on administrative leave.

It comes amid an MSCS investigation, but details of the leave were not disclosed.

“The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our on-going efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS functions. As we follow our outlined process in this matter, ensuring that children have the best education and experience possible remains our North Star,” the district said in a statement.

