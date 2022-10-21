Advertise with Us
MSCS HR Director placed on leave

Yolanda Martin
Yolanda Martin(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Yolanda Martin, the Human Resources Director for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, has been placed on administrative leave.

It comes amid an MSCS investigation, but details of the leave were not disclosed.

“The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our on-going efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS functions. As we follow our outlined process in this matter, ensuring that children have the best education and experience possible remains our North Star,” the district said in a statement.

