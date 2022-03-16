Advertise with Us
Police: 2 charged after firing shots at Memphis officers

Franklin Holliman and Joe Arnold accused of shooting at MPD officers
Franklin Holliman and Joe Arnold accused of shooting at MPD officers(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men accused of firing shots at Memphis police officers are now in jail.

Franklin Holliman is charged with two counts of criminal attempt felony second-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) with intent to manufacture, deliver and sell. Joe Arnold is charged with two counts of criminal attempt felony second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Memphis Police Department says officers were conducting an ongoing covert investigation Tuesday around 9 p.m. on Henrietta Raod when unknown suspects began firing at them.

Luckily the officers were able to take cover and no one was injured.

Additional officers then arrived on the scene and detained two suspects after a foot chase, according to MPD.

Bond information is unavailable for both suspects at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

