Shots fired at Memphis Police officer

By Meg Green
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for suspects they say fired at an officer Tuesday night.

That officer was not hurt and we are told that no officers fired back at the suspects.

this happened around 8:30 p.m. on Henrietta Road near Raleigh Lagrange in Memphis.

We saw officers with at least one person in custody at the scene.

We are working to learn more about this situation.

