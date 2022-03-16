Shots fired at Memphis Police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for suspects they say fired at an officer Tuesday night.

That officer was not hurt and we are told that no officers fired back at the suspects.

this happened around 8:30 p.m. on Henrietta Road near Raleigh Lagrange in Memphis.

We saw officers with at least one person in custody at the scene.

We are working to learn more about this situation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.