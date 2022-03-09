Second shooting victim at TN high school basketball game dies

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect’s charges in the November 2021 shooting at Humboldt High School has been upgraded after the second shooting victim has died.

Humboldt police say 21-year-old Justin Pankey was shot and killed during a high school basketball game at Humboldt High School on November 11. The second victim, 18-year-old Xavier Clifton, was also injured and taken to Jackson Madison County General Hospital with critical injuries.

On March 6, 2022, Clifton died from his injuries. As a result, the suspect, Jadon Hardiman, is now charged with two counts of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Witnesses say the shooting happened in the lobby of the gymnasium, where an argument started between Hardiman and the others.

Hardiman appeared before a judge Wednesday on his upgraded charges. His next court date is April 22 in Humboldt.

Hardiman is being held at the Gibson County Criminal Complex.

