Second shooting victim at TN high school basketball game dies

Humboldt HS shooting
Humboldt HS shooting(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect’s charges in the November 2021 shooting at Humboldt High School has been upgraded after the second shooting victim has died.

Humboldt police say 21-year-old Justin Pankey was shot and killed during a high school basketball game at Humboldt High School on November 11. The second victim, 18-year-old Xavier Clifton, was also injured and taken to Jackson Madison County General Hospital with critical injuries.

On March 6, 2022, Clifton died from his injuries. As a result, the suspect, Jadon Hardiman, is now charged with two counts of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Witnesses say the shooting happened in the lobby of the gymnasium, where an argument started between Hardiman and the others.

Hardiman appeared before a judge Wednesday on his upgraded charges. His next court date is April 22 in Humboldt.

Hardiman is being held at the Gibson County Criminal Complex.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

